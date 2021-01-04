Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.33

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.33 and last traded at $123.20, with a volume of 5480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.92.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 165,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 885,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.