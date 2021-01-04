TENA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,810.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $117,501.02 and $3,810.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

