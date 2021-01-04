Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.48 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $18.94 or 0.00060783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $30.90 million and $43.48 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,717,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,576 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

