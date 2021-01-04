Tellor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.48 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Tellor token can now be bought for $18.94 or 0.00060783 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $43.48 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,717,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,576 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

