Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.16-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.65 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.33 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.33.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $391.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.21 and a 200-day moving average of $335.19. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

