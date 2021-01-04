Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.65 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.33 EPS.

Shares of TDY opened at $391.98 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.19. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

