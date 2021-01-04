Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $26.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.13 billion and the lowest is $24.35 billion. Target posted sales of $23.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $91.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.91 billion to $92.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.16 billion to $92.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,452. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 11.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Target by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $176.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

