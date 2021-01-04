Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.32

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 22741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

