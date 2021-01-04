Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.78 Million

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post sales of $57.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.63 million and the highest is $57.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $57.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $185.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 335.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,614. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $896.85 million, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

