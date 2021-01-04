Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $262.62 and last traded at $262.62, with a volume of 2929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.24.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,224. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

