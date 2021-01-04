Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $262.62 and last traded at $262.62, with a volume of 2929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.24.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,224. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.68.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.