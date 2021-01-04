sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $142.74 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00259876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00531172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00285239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050879 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

