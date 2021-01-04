Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $85.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.87.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. 145,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,005.00 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $99,712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $85,293,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,090,855 shares of company stock worth $417,945,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

