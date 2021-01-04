SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $28.42 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $69.23 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can now be purchased for $6.12 or 0.00019644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,723 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

