Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

SLF traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

