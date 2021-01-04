Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

SSYS stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

