STRAKS Tops One Day Volume of $215.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 42% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $30,341.05 and approximately $215.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

