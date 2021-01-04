Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,106 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,631 call options.

C3.ai stock traded down $17.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,973. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

C3.ai Company Profile

