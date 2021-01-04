Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,155,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.60. The company had a trading volume of 83,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,084. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $273.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

