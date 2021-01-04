Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,646. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $24.46 on Monday, hitting $1,727.42. 52,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,768.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,591.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,809.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

