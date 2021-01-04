Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $1,287,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CABO traded down $47.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,180.00. 1,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.54. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

