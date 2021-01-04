Stillwater Investment Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 625.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

NYSE:NOC traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.65. 26,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

