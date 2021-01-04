Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $73,878,311 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 229,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

