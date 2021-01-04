Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $81.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,171,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,764,000 after buying an additional 157,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,134. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $376.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

