Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

USB traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,203. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

