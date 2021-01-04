Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Shares of BA stock traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.02. 644,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,421,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

