Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,823,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,169,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 994,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 752,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

