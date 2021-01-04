Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

BABA traded down $5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.91. The company had a trading volume of 597,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,391,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $613.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.