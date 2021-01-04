STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $189.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

