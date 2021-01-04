STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report $795.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $805.00 million. STERIS reported sales of $774.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of STE stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $196.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,903 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $8,997,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

