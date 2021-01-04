Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.51 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $63.60 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,031.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.01276093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00224748 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 411,968,354 coins and its circulating supply is 394,994,260 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.