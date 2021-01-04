Starbase Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $280,747.23 and approximately $3,831.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00340502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023331 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

