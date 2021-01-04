St James House PLC (SJH.L) (LON:SJH) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

St James House PLC (SJH.L) (LON:SJH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $40.00. St James House PLC (SJH.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 7,225 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About St James House PLC (SJH.L) (LON:SJH)

St James House PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

