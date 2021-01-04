Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 113,671 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -814.00 and a beta of 2.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

