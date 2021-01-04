Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Athersys by 2,539.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 339,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Athersys by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 277,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Athersys by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 259,198 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $345.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.50.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.