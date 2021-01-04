Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

