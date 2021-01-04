Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $51,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of METC opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.