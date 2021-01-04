Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,718 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,000. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

