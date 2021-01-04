Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 12,154 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of SNCR opened at $4.70 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.