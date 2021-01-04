Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 11,584 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 248.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 962,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.07, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

