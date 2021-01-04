Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GSI Technology by 93.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GSI Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.88. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

