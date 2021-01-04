Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.86.

SB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.