Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 19,637 CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $365.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

