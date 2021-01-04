Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 4th (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Spring Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 4th. Spring Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SVSVU stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.