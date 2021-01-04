Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.36

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 1785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.