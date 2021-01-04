Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017520 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007733 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002436 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

