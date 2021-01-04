SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.76

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 60819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

