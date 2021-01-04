SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.80

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 11079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

