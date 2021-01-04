SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Tops $31,098.22

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $31,098.22 and approximately $30.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

