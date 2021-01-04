Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Down 51.5% This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $198,278.70 and $1,582.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

