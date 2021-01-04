Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 21.2%

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) were up 21.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 442,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 287,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

